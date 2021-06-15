BASE jumper dies in Nevada accident

ELKO, Nevada — A BASE jumper from California died during a Saturday jump in Elko County.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said Daniel John Ristow was wearing a wingsuit and a parachute when he jumped just before 10 a.m. in the Lamoille Canyon near the Thomas Canyon Campground. He followed another man during the jump.

Ristow was unable to outfly the slope of the canyon wall and collided with the rocks near the bottom of the cliff, the sheriff's office said.

A member of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and El-Aero Services, in cooperation with one of the BASE jumpers, were able to retrieve Ristow's body. Next of kin has been notified.

