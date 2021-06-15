 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASE jumper dies in Nevada accident
0 comments
alert

BASE jumper dies in Nevada accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo

ELKO, Nevada — A BASE jumper from California died during a Saturday jump in Elko County.

The Elko County Sheriff's Office said Daniel John Ristow was wearing a wingsuit and a parachute when he jumped just before 10 a.m. in the Lamoille Canyon near the Thomas Canyon Campground. He followed another man during the jump.

Ristow was unable to outfly the slope of the canyon wall and collided with the rocks near the bottom of the cliff, the sheriff's office said.

A member of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and El-Aero Services, in cooperation with one of the BASE jumpers, were able to retrieve Ristow's body. Next of kin has been notified.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News