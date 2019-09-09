TWIN FALLS — A man died while BASE jumping Monday.
Brandon John Chance, 38, from California, was jumping off the Perrine Bridge at the same time as his wife shortly after noon, according to a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
He deployed his parachute late and hit the water with the parachute partially deployed.
His wife made a safe landing.
Kayakers in the area pulled the man to shore and started CPR, the sheriff's department said.
Twin Falls deputies and Magic Valley Paramedics responded in a boat. They assisted with CPR, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Twin Falls Police and Air St. Luke's also responded to the site.
PHOTOS: The BASE jumping files
Twin Falls is on the map as a top destination to BASE jump, thanks to the I.B. Perrine Bridge, where it is allowed year-around without a permit. Here's a look back at some of the
Times-News archive photos of BASE jumping over the years.
BASE Jumping with Jester
BASE jumper Steven Jester soars through the air on his way to the bottom of the canyon Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
Professional BASE jumper Miles Daisher does a gainer high over the Snake River Canyon during the eighth annual Perrine Bridge Festival in 2013.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
BASE Jumping with Jester
BASE jumpers Austin Carey, left, and Steven Jester leap from the I.B. Perrine Bridge Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
Austin Carey, right, and Steven Jester plan their jump Aug. 7 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
Steven Jester heads off to jump from the I.B. Perrine Bridge Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
BASE jumpers Steven Jester, right, and Austin Carey head to the bridge to jump Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
A sign about BASE jumping sits on the windshield of a van Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
Steven Jester adjusts his gear Aug. 7 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
A BASE jumper gets inverted before pulling the parachute cord Aug. 7 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
Steven Jester makes conversation Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping with Jester
Austin Carey, top, and Steven Jester converse with other jumpers while Jester prepares his chute Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumper
A BASE jumper leaps from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on June 12 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
BASE jump
Arias Anderson, of Pecos N.M., gets ready to BASE jump Friday at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
BASE jump
BASE jumper Sean Chuma packs his parachute before a jump Friday at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Miles Daisher, a member of the Red Bull Air Force, makes his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours on June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls. Daisher reached his goal of 63 jumps with about 90 minutes to spare.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher embraces a friend after making his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
Miles Daisher makes his 4,444 jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge and into the Snake River Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
VIRGINIA HUTCHINS, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher cools down in the river after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher broke the previous record of 61 jumps held by Danny Weiland.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Bridge
A base jumper walks along the handrail of the bridge before BASE jumping during the Perrine Bridge Festival. The bridge doubles as an attraction for thrill-seekers, as it is the only bridge from which BASE jumpers can hurl themselves at any time, with no permit required.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Injured jumper
St. Luke’s air ambulance takes off Thursday at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls. The helicopter was sent into the canyon to assist a BASE jumper that crashed into a boulder on the north side of the Snake River, east of the I.B. Perrine Bridge. John McDonald, of Orlando, Fla., was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center by ground transport and treated for a broken leg.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher high-fives a spectator after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs up the 486-foot canyon wall after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a celebratory unofficial 64th jump after breaking the record for the most human-powered jumps in 24 hours on June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher makes his 63rd jump to set a new record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a celebratory unofficial 64th jump after breaking the record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes pictures with fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher talks with spectators after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by fans after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher puts on his parachute as he prepares to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher prepares to set a new record after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher set the new record with 63 jumps.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Spectators applaud as Miles Daisher breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher prepares to take his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes his 62nd jump to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher rides his bike to the center of the bridge as he prepares to break the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the water after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher’s 64th jump did not count because he didn’t hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is greeted by someone holding a sign to signify the number of jumps he accomplished in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs into a boat after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher climbs into a boat after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the bullseye as he breaks the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher smiles into his helmet camera after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher rides back to Centennial Park with his wife, Nikki Daisher, after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is showered in champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher takes a drink of champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher cools down in the river after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher hugs Nick Hauck after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher lands in the water after taking a celebratory unofficial final jump Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. Daisher's 64th jump did not count because he didn't hike back up to the top of the canyon.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher walks off the boat after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher sets record
Miles Daisher is showered in champagne after breaking the unofficial record for most human-powered jumps in 24 hours June 20 at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN photos, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper Miles Daisher
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher embraces a friend after making his 20th jump during an unofficial world record attempt for BASE jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher uses a Twin Falls logo on his first jump Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher, center, high-fives a fellow BASE jump during an unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher prepares for his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher takes off his chute during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher does a live Facebook video during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Miles Daisher, a member of the Red Bull Air Force, makes his second jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours on June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his second jump during an unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher heads back to the I.B. Perrine Bridge for another jump Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher holds a superhero pose after climbing out of the canyon during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher lands his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher climbs out of the Snake River Canyon during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his first jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher makes his second jump during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher attempts record number of jumps
Member of the Red Bull Air Force, Miles Daisher rides a bike back to his jump off spot during his unofficial world record attempt for jumps off of the I.B. Perrine Bridge in 24 hours Monday, June 19, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
Miles Daisher makes his 4,444 jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge and into the Snake River June 9 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
After making his 4,444 jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, Miles Daisher is picked up by the River Angel in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
Miles Daisher makes his 4,444 jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
A BASE jumper prepares to leap off the I.B. Perrine Bridge Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
After making his 4,444th jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge on June 9, 2017, Miles Daisher is picked up by the River Angel in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
Red Bull team member Miles Daisher does a Facebook live video before his 4,444 jump off the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Miles Daisher, jump 4,444
Miles Daisher makes his 4,444 jump off of the on the I.B. Perrine Bridge and into the Snake River Friday afternoon, June 9, 2017, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Diving off the bridge
A BASE jumper dives into the Snake River Canyon on Tuesday from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. With temperatures in the 70s and wind gusts around 10 mph, dozens of jumpers took the plunge off the bridge.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tourism
Sherry Jasnos, 51, climbs over the handrail before her BASE jump Saturday, July 30, 2016, at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jasnos says she got into base jumping because she's a second-generation skydiver. "I grew up with skydiving," she says. The Perrine Bridge is a popular spot for BASE jumpers because it is the only place in Idaho where the sport is legal, and the only place in the United States where someone can jump year round without a permit.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Celebratory BASE jump
BASE jumpers leap off the Perrine Bridge Saturday in celebration of Danny Weiland’s record-breaking 61st jump in 24 hours, in Twin Falls.
COURTESY OF SCOTT ROGERS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
Danny Weiland leaps from the Perrine Bridge on Friday while attempting to set an unofficial world record of 60 BASE jumps in 24 hours.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
A white board shows the progress on Danny Weiland’s attempt Friday to BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge 60 times in 24 hours to set a new unofficial world record.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
Danny Weiland climbs over the railing of the Perrine Bridge on Friday while his friend Bill Snyder looks on. Weiland was attempting to set an unofficial world record of 60 BASE jumps in 24 hours.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
Danny Weiland leaps from the Perrine Bridge on Friday while attempting to set an unofficial world record of 60 BASE jumps in 24 hours.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
Danny Weiland leaps from the Perrine Bridge on Friday while attempting to set an unofficial world record of 60 BASE jumps in 24 hours.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
Danny Weiland Twin Falls 60
Danny Weiland leaps from the Perrine Bridge on Friday while attempting to set an unofficial world record of 60 BASE jumps in 24 hours.
ALEX RIGGINS, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
Professional BASE jumper Miles Daisher does a gainer high over the Snake River Canyon during the 8th annual Perrine Bridge Festival in 2013.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Twin Falls Tourism
Sherry Jasnos, 51, jumps off the Perrine Bridge Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tourism
BASE jumper Sam Barco puts on his parachute in front of the visitor center.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Tourism
From left to right, Shelly Jones, Kay Jones and Sherry Jasnos meet up after Jasnos' BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge Saturday, July 30, 2016, at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls. Kay Jones said high-adrenaline sports like skydiving have always been a part of her family, so it's no surprise her identical twin daughters, Shelly Jones and Sherry Jasnos, are now interested in BASE jumping.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumping at the bridge
Marc Lambert prepares his gear before a BASE jump July 28 at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumping at the bridge
Marc Lambert jumps off the railing of the Perrine Bridge during an unpacked BASE jump Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Twin Falls. Instead of pulling his chute, Lambert jumps with it already out. 'It's a totally awesome, rapid deployment,' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
BASE jumping at the bridge
Marc Lambert prepares his gear before a BASE jump Thursday, July 28, 2016, at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Rescuing stranded hiker
Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Reach and Treat team members rappel down the south wall of the Snake River Canyon to assist a stranded hiker on the BASE jump trail Tuesday, July 19, 2016, at Twin Falls the Perrine Memorial Bridge.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
Tim Mattson prepares to BASE jump of the Perrine Bridge on Saturday, August 7, 2015, in Twin Falls.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
Tim Mattson holds a BASE jumper’s pilot chute on Aug. 7 as she jumps from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
A BASE jumper’s main chute deploys Aug. 7 as she falls into the Snake River Canyon.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
Jason Jasnos
Colorado BASE jumper Jason Jasnos watches a friend land in the Snake River Canyon after jumping from the Perrine Bridge.
MYCHEL MATTHEWS, TIMES-NEWS
Failed BASE Jump
Twin Falls County Sheriffs and medical personnel tend to a BASE jumper after his chute didn't deploy when he jumped from the I.B. Perrine Bridge Monday, March 09, 2015, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
U.S. 93 Road Trip
Two men BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge on Aug. 18 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumper
A BASE jumper is rescued by first responders after her parachute wrapped around a support on the Perrine Bridge on Tuesday, May 12, 2015, in Twin Falls. This story and others this spring has sparked debate about the safety and role of BASE jumping in Twin Falls.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
BASE Jumping
In this photo taken June 26, 2013, BASE jumper Sean Chuma, left, makes a tandem jump with Victoria Miksis, 17, of Healdsburg, Calif, in Twin Falls.
TIMES-NEWS FILE
BASE Jumping
In this photo taken June 26, 2013, BASE jumper Sean Chuma, left, makes a tandem jump with Victoria Miksis, 17, of Healdsburg, Calif., in Twin Falls.
TIMES-NEWS FILE
BASE Jumping
In this July 8, 2006 file photo, Air National Guard Capt. Dan Schilling leaps off the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
TIMES-NEWS FILE
BASE Jumping
In this May 28, 2006 file photo, a BASE jumper guides his parachute to the riverbank, after leaping from the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
TIMES-NEWS FILE
BASE Jumper Deadly Accident
This video still shows BASE jumper James E. Hickey before jumping from the Perrine Memorial Bridge on May 7.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Dorothy Custer BASE Jumps
Dorothy Custer and Sean Chuma, in 2013, prepare to BASE jump from the Perrine Bridge into the Snake River Canyon for her 102nd birthday.
(COURTESY PHOTO)
BASE jumper death
Sheriff's deputies at the Centennial Waterfront Park boat dock responding to a BASE jumper who died when his parachute opened too late.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
Two BASE Jumpers injured
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Rescue crews attend to two BASE jumpers who were injured during a jump Monday, March 24, 2014, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bridge
Nathan Goll, of Boise, BASE jumps during the Perrine Bridge Festival in 2012.
FILE PHOTOs, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.