Skyquakes in Twin Falls

Clouds pass by June 12 near the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A man died while BASE jumping Monday.

Brandon John Chance, 38, from California, was jumping off the Perrine Bridge at the same time as his wife shortly after noon, according to a statement from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

He deployed his parachute late and hit the water with the parachute partially deployed.

His wife made a safe landing.

Kayakers in the area pulled the man to shore and started CPR, the sheriff's department said.

Twin Falls deputies and Magic Valley Paramedics responded in a boat. They assisted with CPR, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Twin Falls Police and Air St. Luke's also responded to the site.

