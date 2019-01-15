TWIN FALLS — CR Larsen isn’t a smoker, but he says allowing smoking is a big part of what keeps his business going.
He estimates about 70 percent of patrons at The GR bar and restaurant are smokers. And he likes being able to make them feel comfortable.
“We are the only restaurant that allows smoking in Twin Falls right now,” Larsen said. “We have a lot of loyal customers who are tobacco users. Every single one of our employees engages in tobacco use.”
Over the years, smoking has been prohibited in most public places, but bars are one of the exceptions in Twin Falls. But in November, a coalition called Smoke Free Idaho raised its voice to see if the city would have an interest in prohibiting smoking in all businesses and public places.
Now, the city has scheduled two public listening sessions to get residents’ opinions about a potential change. The first of these sessions takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 203 Main Ave E.
“We know that tobacco use is the No. 1 leading cause of preventative cancers,” said Luke Cavener, director of government affairs for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network.
But many owners and patrons of local smoking establishments say that more regulation would be going too far.
“I feel that it should be up to me whether I want my bar to be non-smoking or not,” said Mia Stephens, owner of Mia’s Place in downtown Twin Falls. “We’re old enough to make our own decisions.”
Choosing to go smoke-free
Carl Wormsbaker says he doesn’t want to be told what to do. So in his own form of rebellion, he figured he’d make his own decision to go smoke-free.
Wormsbaker is the owner of The Pocket, a pool hall and bar on Kimberly Road. Come Feb. 10, his business will no longer allow smoking inside.
“Just the maintenance on trying to keep up with a place that has smoking … we’re constantly trying to keep it clean so the place doesn’t smell like smoke,” Wormsbaker said.
It’s a decision he’s been mulling for years. Wormsbaker also doesn’t smoke, but he’s allowed smoking at The Pocket since he took over the business in 2002.
“I come home every day smelling like an ashtray,” he said.
He regrets not making the decision to go nonsmoking earlier, after he replaced the ceiling and carpet in the business a couple of years ago. Aside from the smell, cigarette burns have ruined some of his pool table covers, costing about $400 apiece to replace them using a company in Boise.
Wormsbaker’s decision had essentially been made after the city began discussing a smoke-free ordinance, but just to be certain, he reached out to his followers on Facebook with a poll. Of 639 votes, 61 percent were in favor of going with the non-smoking rule.
“I know the bars in Boise, they suffered a little bit,” Wormsbaker said. “But now they’re doing really well.”
Even so, he knows he’s taking a chance.
“Either we’re going to do good or we’re going to fall flat on our face and go broke,” he said.
Wormsbaker plans to close the business to do some painting, air purifying and carpet cleaning on Feb. 10, with it reopening on Feb. 11 under the new smoke-free policy. In the meantime, he’s scheduled a meeting with Cavener and some other bars around town to discuss their thoughts on a potential ordinance.
Since announcing the change, Wormsbaker said one of his employees was inspired to quit smoking.
‘A business decision’
Hal Kelso of Eden wouldn’t care one way or another if The GR went to a non-smoking policy, but he says it’s got to be Larsen’s decision.
“It’s his bottom line,” Kelso said. “He has to make his money in the way he sees fit. Everyone out there has a right not to come here and eat.”
Kelso and his brother, Tony, don’t smoke. But they choose to come to The GR every other Friday to enjoy a beer and eat some lunch. Despite getting headaches from the smoke, Kelso says he likes The GR’s atmosphere and convenient location on Kimberly Road.
Still, for other customers, the freedom to smoke is a big deal.
“I wish I didn’t smoke,” said Rod Adams of Wendell. “I wish nobody smoked.”
That being said, “Driving a truck, it is almost part of my character,” he added. “On my free time, if I went to a bar that said ‘No Smoking,’ I wouldn’t’ go into that bar.”
Ken Major says he goes to The GR twice a day. He’s been smoking for around 50 years. If The GR were made to go smoke-free, Major said he’d pay money to have a covered area out back where he could light one up.
No ordinance has come forth to the City Council at this time, but after the two listening sessions, City Manager Travis Rothweiler plans to address the board.
“My plan is to share what is reported at those hearings with the Council, and then ask the Council what they would like to do,” Rothweiler said.
Cavener will be allowed to make a presentation prior to each of the sessions. He said throughout his campaign, he has gone to every bar in Twin Falls. At the November meeting, Cavener told the Council that most of Twin Falls’ constituents support smoke-free laws.
But Larsen is skeptical.
“A lot of this movement has been driven by people outside the area,” he said.
Cavener, of Meridian, has also argued that bars could increase their business by going smoke-free, because non-smokers — the majority of the population — would feel better going there.
To Larsen, that’s not the point.
“You don’t get married and then look at the horizon to see what’s better,” he said.
Smokers have gotten his business through some tough times, and Larsen feels The GR is one of the few spots left where they can go and feel like they aren’t being ostracized.
“I’m kind of the ‘dance with the one you came with’ guy,” he said.
