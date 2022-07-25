Barigar steps down from City Council to pursue economic development role

TWIN FALLS — After more than 14 years of serving on City Council, Shawn Barigar on Monday announced he will be stepping down to pursue the position of economic development director for the city.

"I offer my thanks to the citizens of Twin Falls, current and past council members, current and past city and staff, most importantly to my family and friends, for the support you have all offered during my tenure," Barigar said in an emotional exit speech.

The resignation, effective following the conclusion of the meeting, quickly followed his decision to apply for the Economic Development position.

Barigar had indicated to the council that he was interested in pursuing the position of economic development director during the meeting on July 18, when he recused himself from the vote which authorized the city to fill the position.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler has served as acting director for several months.

City Attorney Shayne Nope told Barigar that his position on City Council would constitute a conflict of interests for his application in the competitive hiring process and he would have to pick one or the other.

"It isn't a done deal, it's still a competitive job application process," Barigar said about his bid to become economic development director. "But I had to make a decision, and that was the decision I made."

Barigar, who also serves as president and CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, has been steadily invested in the economic growth of Twin Falls.

"It's been a tremendous time of growth and prosperity for our evolving city," Barigar told the council and audience, "and it's been my privilege to serve during this brief window of our history."

The city council will officially accept his resignation at its next meeting. The group will also initiate the process to select a replacement to serve the remainder of Barigar's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023.