Barigar gets picked for director of economic development spot

TWIN FALLS — Shawn Barigar has been picked to fill the city’s new economic development director position.

The executive-level appointment within the city leadership requires confirmation by the Twin Falls City Council. The vote will be Monday.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler selected Barigar following nationwide recruitment which culminated in three candidates being invited for a gauntlet of interviews last month.

Building a prosperous community: Shawn Barigar reflects on 14 years on the Twin Falls City Council "I think back on some of the people I’ve served with on the council in the past who have served longer and in my mind done greater things for our community," Barigar said. "But I’m honored to have served.”

Barigar steps down from City Council to pursue economic development role After more than 14 years of serving on City Council, Shawn Barigar on Monday announced that he will be stepping down as councilor to pursue the position of economic development director for Twin Falls.

The two panels of interviewers unanimously recommended Barigar to be appointed to the position of economic development director, and Rothweiler confirmed that Barigar was the best candidate for the position.

The new position will oversee the city’s Prosperous Community Strategic Plan initiatives. The person serving in this position plays a critical role in attracting and retaining businesses and industries to Twin Falls. The director will also serve as executive director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, will represent the city of Twin Falls interests on regional economic development boards, and will oversee the city’s airport.

To keep from losing air service, City Council guarantees minimum revenue for airline The council authorized Mayor Ruth Pierce to sign an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue for a daily flight between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Barigar is a past member of Twin Falls City Council, including three terms as mayor and the president and CEO of the Greater Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a Twin Falls County native who graduated from the University of Idaho and has also served on several regional and state economic development boards. He was an active participant in many of the city’s largest economic development recruitment efforts, including Chobani and Clif Bar.