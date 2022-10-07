 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barigar gets picked for director of economic development spot

Councilman Shawn Barigar steps down, looks forward

Former councilman Shawn Barigar pauses for a photo outside City Hall on Friday in downtown Twin Falls. Barigar stepped down from the council to pursue the economic development director position with the city.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — Shawn Barigar has been picked to fill the city’s new economic development director position.

The executive-level appointment within the city leadership requires confirmation by the Twin Falls City Council. The vote will be Monday.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler selected Barigar following nationwide recruitment which culminated in three candidates being invited for a gauntlet of interviews last month.

The two panels of interviewers unanimously recommended Barigar to be appointed to the position of economic development director, and Rothweiler confirmed that Barigar was the best candidate for the position.

The new position will oversee the city’s Prosperous Community Strategic Plan initiatives. The person serving in this position plays a critical role in attracting and retaining businesses and industries to Twin Falls. The director will also serve as executive director of the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency, will represent the city of Twin Falls interests on regional economic development boards, and will oversee the city’s airport.

People are also reading…

Barigar is a past member of Twin Falls City Council, including three terms as mayor and the president and CEO of the Greater Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. He is a Twin Falls County native who graduated from the University of Idaho and has also served on several regional and state economic development boards. He was an active participant in many of the city’s largest economic development recruitment efforts, including Chobani and Clif Bar.

