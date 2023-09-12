The fifth annual Bands at the Bridge event, organized by the suicide prevention group Love Yourself, came with inspirational speakers and a release of doves.

Idaho native Kendal Nield told those in attendance Sunday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center about his battle with depression that was sparked by a severe nerve injury years ago.

By the time he reached his 20s and 30s, “the only way out I could see was suicide,” Nield said.

He received help through therapy and medication. In addition, the tattoos of doves he got on his arm served as a reminder that the “sky is the limit” and that mental health crises can be overcome. He released several doves during the event, which included access to mental health information, food trucks, live music by Kimberly Road, and other activities.

Love Yourself founders Blake and Wendy Gardner told the audience their story about the loss of their son Skyler to suicide in the spring of 2018. Blake Gardner said he and his wife experienced “heavy depression” that summer.

While walking near the Perrine Bridge, they learned about another family who had experienced the loss of a loved one and the Gardners’ daughter raised the question about whether one of their “Love Yourself” bracelets on the bridge would have led to a different outcome.

That is how Bands at the Bridge got its start, with participants tying bracelets with the simple message of “Love Yourself” to the bridge for National Suicide Prevention Day.

“It’s a message of hope we are sharing,” Wendy Gardner said, emphasizing the importance of “honoring yourself.”

The event was in correlation with a flag walk held by the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial.