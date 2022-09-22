Banbury Hot Springs to close for updates

BUHL — Banbury Hot Springs will close to the public for an undetermined period of time while infrastructure projects are selected and updates are made.

Built in 1920, Banbury Hot Springs has served and benefited the surrounding community for more than 100 years. Consequently, this historic facility is experiencing its age and in need of critical infrastructure updates and revitalization. The extensiveness of these projects will unfortunately mean it will not be possible to remain open during this process, which itself is expected to take a significant amount of time.

An estimated projection for how long this closure will last is not yet determined, but the reopening of some facilities at the resort is expected sooner than others and those will reopen as they become ready for the public to return. Updates along this reopening timeline will be published on the Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs website and on its Facebook page.

“Not only will closing Banbury give us the time as well as the ability to determine a strategy on important projects at that site, but it will also allow us to better place our needed attention on Miracle Hot Springs, which will continue to remain open and serve the public.” said Enoch Olsen, longtime owner of Miracle Hot Springs who purchased the Banbury resort seven years ago.

It is anticipated that as of October 3, 2022, Banbury’s swimming and camping facilities will close to the public. A statement on the website for Banbury reads: “We recognize the consequences of Banbury’s absence in our community and we appreciate your understanding as well as your patronage over the years in making Banbury a part of your lives. We look forward to providing for our community in the future.”