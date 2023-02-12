Jerry Holton, a local who is passionate about stopping the project, speaks during the Stop Lava Ridge meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at the Jerome County Airport. Holton shared observations from exploring and spending time on the desert for more than 40 years and shared his concerns for the wildlife who live out there.
Butchered cattle hang in a refrigerated room on Feb. 4 at the LM Meats building in Buhl. The racks were uniquely designed by the company's owners to help make a more efficient way of storing and moving the meat.
A young child covers his ears while Twin Falls plays against Jerome during the district tournament Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, at Twin Falls High School.
Girls basketball - Jerome vs. Twin Falls
Twin Falls' Halle Egbert puts a shot up against Jerome defenders during the district tournament Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, at Twin Falls High School.
Girls basketball district tournament
Raft River's Trojanettes perform during the girl's district tournament Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CSI's gym in Twin Falls.
Stop Lava Ridge public meeting
Girls basketball - Jerome vs. Twin Falls
Former Twin Falls basketball coach Nancy Jones, left, receives the Idaho State’s 2023 Trailblazer Award Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, at Twin Falls High School.
Death by Chocolate draws a crowd
CSI students have stamped their offerings seen during Death by Chocolate on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
Girls basketball district tournament
Oakley's Hope Payton throws up a prayer at the end of the half against Raft River's Lacee Power during the girls district tournament Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CSI's gym in Twin Falls.
Serengeti's Crown
Serengeti's Crown by Dave LaMure Jr. is unveiled Friday afternoon, Feb. 3, 2023, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Stella's Ice Cream is now open
Caryssa Leon, assistant manager, hangs out during business hours Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Stella's Ice Cream in Twin Falls.
Stella's Ice Cream is now open
Fancy cones are set out by employee Mackenzee Burnham during business hours Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Stella's Ice Cream in Twin Falls.
LM Meats is ready for your business
Girls basketball district tournament
Raft River's student section celebrates their team during the girl's district tournament Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at CSI's gym in Twin Falls.
Carey looks to go far in boys basketball
Carey's Cris Gamino passes off the ball during practice Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Carey High School.
