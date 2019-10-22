HAILEY — A new fire chief will soon take the helm of the Hailey Fire Department.
Mike Baledge moved from his position as deputy fire chief and fire marshal to acting fire chief earlier this month when Chief Craig Aberbach resigned. Baledge’s appointment to the position will now become permanent.
Mayor Fritz Haemmerle made the announcement Monday, after a nationwide search reviewed 20 qualified candidates, according to a statement from City Administrator Heather Dawson.
In addition to having 24 years of fire experience, Baledge is an emergency medical technician and instructor. He teaches at the area firefighting academy and provides community training in CPR.
Most recently, before assuming his permanent duties as fire chief, Baledge led the Hailey Fire Department through a structure fire and wildland fire response.
