Badger Fire pushing closer to Magic Mountain Resort

“Resources are almost impossible to get,” Thomas said.

The Forest Service issued a closure order for all of the Cassia County portion of the Sawtooth National Forest.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for all campers and hunters in that county's part of the forest, spokesperson Lori Stewart said. Mandatory evacuations have not been issued for homeowners who live in the foothills on the South Hills’ northern edge.

Miller said he spent his day cleaning up around the lodge and moving snowcats and equipment to the Magic Mountain parking lot so they won’t get destroyed if the fire sweeps through. If the fire comes to the resort’s buildings he intends to turn on the ski lift, because if the cables are moving they will be less likely to overheat and become damaged.

“It’s kinda scary,” Miller said. “The fire, you can see it. We went up top. You can see it at FS Flats (southeast of Magic Mountain) coming over the ridge. So it’s not that far away.”

At one point the smoke above the South Hills looked like a mushroom cloud.

“It was huge, it looked like a nuclear blast almost,” Miller said.