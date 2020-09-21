Badger Fire now 25% contained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 25% contained as more firefighters have arrived to fight the fire.

On Sunday, helicopters were used to backhaul equipment from spike camps on the south end of the fire in the morning, and then dropped water on the upper western perimeter of the fire near Magic Mountain Ski Resort in the afternoon as fire behavior increased, the Forest Service said in a Monday morning update.

The update said the fire has burned 89,090 acres. There are 308 people working the fire, up from 266 working as of Sunday morning. They have five helicopters, six dozers and 33 engines assigned to the blaze.

“Super Scoopers” continued to assist with water drops as needed on active areas around the fire perimeter. Hotshot crews built a direct line from Sagehen Flats south toward Fourth Fork of Rock Creek, assisted by aviation resources cooling hot spots. Another hotshot crew conducted firing operations from the 530 Road to establish a control line on a portion of the eastern flank.