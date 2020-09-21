Badger Fire now 25% contained

HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 25% contained as more firefighters have arrived to fight the fire.
On Sunday, helicopters were used to backhaul equipment from spike camps on the south end of the fire in the morning, and then dropped water on the upper western perimeter of the fire near Magic Mountain Ski Resort in the afternoon as fire behavior increased, the Forest Service said in a Monday morning update.
The update said the fire has burned 89,090 acres. There are 308 people working the fire, up from 266 working as of Sunday morning. They have five helicopters, six dozers and 33 engines assigned to the blaze.
“Super Scoopers” continued to assist with water drops as needed on active areas around the fire perimeter. Hotshot crews built a direct line from Sagehen Flats south toward Fourth Fork of Rock Creek, assisted by aviation resources cooling hot spots. Another hotshot crew conducted firing operations from the 530 Road to establish a control line on a portion of the eastern flank.
On Monday, dozers will continue to construct direct line on the east half of the southern perimeter, while hand crews build a line on the west half of the southern perimeter toward Diamondfield Jack campground. Structure protection actions will continue around recreation residences near Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Aerial resources will support ground crews along the west flank to halt further fire spread to the west. Heavy equipment will clear rocks and debris from the Trapper Creek Road, moving west toward Diamondfield Jack Campground. Crews will begin to fell snags along egress routes for firefighter safety.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Map shows fire boundary as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in orange, 10 p.m. Thursday in red, as of 8 p.m. Friday in purple and 8 p.m. Saturday in yellow.
Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire
Smoke
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
TFFD at Badger Fire
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Badger Fire and Rock Creek
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Disaster relief shelter set up at Eastside Southern Baptist Church
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire continues to burn
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Badger Fire
Trap Fire
Badger fire
Badger Fire
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.