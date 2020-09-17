Badger Fire grows to more than 35,000 acres

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLEY — The Badger Fire grew another 8,000 acres in the past day and has now burned more than 35,000 acres in the South Hills, fire officials said Thursday morning.

The fire is mainly expanding to the west, toward Twin Falls County and the Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Officials expect the fire to continue growing; a red flag warning is in effect for the area Thursday and Friday as the weather remains ripe for fire growth.

A cold front is expected later this week, but it will also bring high winds and possibly dry thunderstorms late Friday.

Air and ground crews are focusing on structure protection and triage, as well as evaluating opportunities to use both natural and manmade features for potential fire line use.

The closure for the Cassia Division of the Sawtooth National Forest remains in effect. Anyone in nearby areas should be prepared to evacuate, fire officials said.

