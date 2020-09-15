Badger Fire grows to 23,500 acres in Cassia County

OAKLEY — The Badger Fire in southwest Cassia County has grown to 23,500 acres and remains 0% contained, fire officials said Tuesday morning.
The fire began Saturday about 20 miles southwest of Oakley in the Sawtooth National Forest near Badger Gulch. It is threatening multiple structures.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Dry conditions, high winds, low visibility and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting, torching and fire whirls, caused the fire to grow quickly, according to an update from the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
There is a helicopter, four engines, two crews and two dozers with 94 total people fighting the fire as of Tuesday morning.
The Great Basin Type 3 Team — Nevada Sierra Front assumed command of the fire Tuesday morning, with Incident Commander Scott Stephenson.
The fire is currently burning in grass, brush, logging slash and heavy timber, multiple structures are threatened.
Firefighters expect high winds, warm temperatures and low relative humidity to make their work difficult Tuesday. Fire crews will be focusing on creating a safe anchor point, constructing direct fire containment lines and point protection on structures, the forest service said.
Forest Service roads 533 and 536 are being restricted to fire personnel only. A forest closure order is expected Tuesday.
