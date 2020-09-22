Badger Fire 49% contained

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 49% contained, fire officials said Tuesday morning.

The number of people working the fire has also continued to increase, with 356 there Tuesday. They have eight helicopters, six dozers and 36 engines.

On Monday, crews and dozers continued to construct a direct line on the southern perimeter and completed a line down Rams Horn Ridge, the U.S. Forest Service said in its daily update. Structure protection actions continued around recreation residences near Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Aerial resources supported ground crews along the west flank to halt further fire spread to the west. Heavy equipment cleared rocks and debris from the Trapper Creek Road, moving west toward Diamondfield Jack Campground. Crews began to fall snags along egress routes for firefighter safety.

On Tuesday, crews will work on the southwest flank of the fire with direct and indirect lines to stop fire spread to the south and west near Pike Mountain and Magic Mountain Ski Resort. Crews will work to cool pockets of heat along the east flank, assisted by aerial resources as conditions allow.

Firefighters will mop up and patrol all other areas of the fire perimeter. Feller bunchers are dropping snags along roads for public and firefighter safety.

