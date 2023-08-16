Archer Mackert hugs his kindergarten teacher Heather Walker during the first day of school on Wednesday at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls. With school back in session for the 2023-24 academic year, the Twin Falls Police Department is reminding motorists that speed zones and crosswalks in school zones will be enforced to prevent injury to students, parents, and school staff. The posted speed limit in school zones during school hours is 20 mph, in most cases.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Inside Magic Valley classrooms, 2023-24
Kixton Mccall grabs more blocks in order to make a star during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Talon Finch, 5, shares a moment with his dad Tommy Finch and mother Cassie Finch before the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Teacher Heather Walker talks to her students during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Ghena Ahmed works on building a star made of blocks during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Archer Mackert looks over his assignment during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
David Sebastian Prado Madera talks to his classmates during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Averee Parrott, 5, stands out front of the school for a photo during the first day of class Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
Kids have their photo taken in front of their teachers sign during the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
The first day of kindergarten gets underway Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Morningside Elementary School in Twin Falls.
