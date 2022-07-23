Back on the streets of Twin Falls: After pandemic pause, Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual

If you happen to be visiting the scenic Snake River at the Twin Falls Visitor Center this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back: Smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like Twin Falls all across the world as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.

“I’m so happy to actually talk face-to-face again. I really missed that,” said Karrin Archer, of Twin Falls, a regular volunteer at the site along with her husband, Tom.

His sentiments were similar. “It’s awesome. It’s really like seeing old friends again in our happy community,” Tom said.

The Christian organization is returning to its public ministry for the first time since March 2020 when all in-person forms of their volunteer work were suspended out of concern for the health and safety of the community.

In response to the global decision, four Twin Falls congregations are now reopening their cart locations, including those at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center, the College of Southern Idaho and various parks around town.

All four Twin Falls congregations will also resume free in-person Bible studies along with personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes. This comes two months after the organization began gathering at their Kingdom Halls once again for in-person meetings.

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“We are sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time. Each volunteer will make a personal choice as to whether their ministry will remain strictly virtual or whether they are ready to make in-person visits again. We are excited that we all have a choice!”

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ public ministry in the U.S. since 2011.

While “cart witnessing” began in large metropolitan areas around the world, the practice quickly spread to tens of thousands of smaller communities, becoming a fixture in rail and bus stations, airports, harbors and main streets.

In 2015, Witnesses in the Magic Valley began offering a selection of Bible literature in English and Spanish at the carts throughout the week to be accessible to community members and tourists frequenting the area’s natural scenic attractions.

The Archers said they enjoy meeting locals as well as those visiting from around the world.

Tom said that in view of what people have been through during the pandemic, he believes the carts provide a positive effect, adding, “We care for individuals and families in our community.”

“We all need a solid hope for the future, and what we are sharing fills that need,” Karrin said.

To learn more about Jehovah’s Witnesses, their history, beliefs and activities, visit their official website jw.org, featuring content in more than 1,000 languages.