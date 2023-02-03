TWIN FALLS — Death by Chocolate is back after the pandemic.

The Twin Falls Rotary Club held its signature Death by Chocolate event Thursday evening at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center.

Nearly two dozen vendors competed in categories ranging from cakes, cookies and candies. A band also played while people browsed a silent auction.

The 16th annual event grossed more than $41,000, making it the most successful Death by Chocolate to date, event organizer Jill Skeem said.

All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to rebuild the restrooms at Frontier Park on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls.

Who won the Death by Chocolate categories? Winners in the following categories by the judges are as follows: Brownies Twin Falls Senior Center Twin Falls High School Redhawk Gastropub Cake Cactus Petes Casino Resort CSI Culinary Koto Brewing Co. Candy Sweet Touches Frederickson's Fine Candies Alice's Sweets Cookies Hilton Garden Inn Pick Me Up 4 Roots Unique Dessert St. Luke's Magic Valley Shari's Cafe TLC- Teri's Legendary Cravings The People's Choice winners are as follows: Brownies Carla's Creations Twin Falls High School Twin Falls Senior Center Cake Cactus Petes Casino Resort Koto Brewing Co. CSI Culinary Candy Frederickson's Fine Candies Alice's Sweets Sweet Touches Cookie Canyon Ridge High School Pick Me Up Hilton Garden Inn Unique Dessert TLC - Teri's Legendary Cravings St. Luke's Magic Valley Canyon Crest Event Center High School Division: Twin Falls High School Canyon Ridge High school Best In Show: St. Luke's Magic Valley

PHOTOS: Death by Chocolate returns Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate draws a crowd Death by Chocolate