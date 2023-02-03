Mara Blessing makes the rounds during the Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death by Chocolate on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls. The event raised more than $41,000 to rebuild the restrooms at Frontier Park.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
College of Southern Idaho students have stamped their offerings seen during Death by Chocolate on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Javier Leon brings out more goods during Death by Chocolate on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls.
Mara Blessing makes the rounds during the Twin Falls Rotary Club's annual Death by Chocolate on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center in Twin Falls. The event raised more than $41,000 to rebuild the restrooms at Frontier Park.