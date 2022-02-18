 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Baby formula is under recall for contamination. Check yours, Idaho health officials say

  • 0
Similac recall

The FDA is urging parents to look at lot numbers on Similac baby formula, which is under recall.

 FDA

BOISE — Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials have urged parents to check lot numbers on baby formula and said potentially contaminated formula may have been sold.

In a news release, the health and welfare department said products involved in a Similac recall are sold in Idaho. The products include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured at a plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott Laboratories, the company that makes Similac, announced Thursday that it would issue a voluntary recall for the products after three reports of cronobacter infection and one report of Salmonella infection in infants. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the possible contamination. In one case, the infant died, according to the agency.

Health officials said parents should check for a multidigit number on the bottom of the container. The recalled products start with the first two digits 22 through 37, contain K8, SH, or Z2 or have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later.

People are also reading…

People can also check their product numbers at similacrecall.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Planes struggle to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Eunice hits London

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News