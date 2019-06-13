HAILEY — Bring it to the 5B Father's Day Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Carbonate Street and First Avenue, Hailey.
The five-alarm chili cook-off will whet your appetite for chilli-tasting and Sun Valley beers.
Enjoy the afternoon that will include live music and raffles with great prizes.
Proceeds will go to Hailey's 4th of July fireworks and Hailey firefighters.
