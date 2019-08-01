TWIN FALLS — When it comes to rabies, doctors agree avoiding bats is a key preventative measure.
While rabies cases are rare in the Magic Valley, according to statistics, using common sense when dealing with certain wild animals can ensure personal safety.
Four types of nocturnal animals are most likely to carry the rabies virus, said Dr. Steven Kohtz of St. Luke’s Clinic in Twin Falls. Skunks, foxes and raccoons can transmit the disease, while bats are the most prevalent source of rabies in Idaho.
“If you’re out in the daytime and you see these animals out, they are possibly rabid,” Kohtz said. “It’s important to give these four a really wide berth.”
Dr. Zsigmond Szanto of Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic and Hospital agrees.
“It is very important to know that if bats are out during the day and in unusual places, is because they are sick,” Szanto said.
Rabies is transmitted through the animal’s saliva or nervous tissue.
When someone is bitten by a potentially rabid animal, care is considered a “medical urgency” rather than a medical emergency, Kohtz said. The first course of action is to call the primary care physician and report the bite or visit an urgent care center.
It is also vital to contact Animal Control, so the bat or other animal involved can be caught and tested, Kohtz said.
Another option, Szanto noted, is carefully handling the animal and taking it to the South Central Public Health District Office.
Taking them to a veterinarian’s office is not recommended.
“I had someone bring a bat to my house,” said Dr. Connie Rippel with Magic Valley Veterinary Hospital. Treatment is not feasible in such cases.
Getting the treatment process started for humans involves rabies vaccines, Kohtz said. Doctors will coordinate with the health district because those vaccines are not immediately available in the area.
Rabies immune globulin is the first step and provides the body with antibodies needed to protect against the virus.
Then, a series of four shots are given over a two-week period, Kohtz said. In times past, those injections were given in the stomach. Now, intramuscular areas of the body, such as the legs, are used instead.
Even if a person isn’t sure whether a bite occurred or whether the animal has rabies, receiving the series of rabies shots is encouraged. Kohtz explained that the shots do no harm if a person isn’t infected. But when there’s any doubt, the treatment can make all the difference between life and death.
Untreated, rabies in humans is fatal. Kohtz cited a statistic of just 20 survivors of the disease in all the time statistics have been recorded.
“Those people are never the same,” Rippel said. The neurological effects of rabies cause muscle tremors and other issues, until a person is totally paralyzed.
Besides wildlife, the No. 1 source of rabies in humans prior to 1960 was bites from infected dogs and cats, Kohtz said.
“We’ve had very few since then,” he said, due to regulations about vaccinating domesticated animals against the disease.
In Idaho, however, there is no requirement for cats to be vaccinated for rabies, Rippel said. Since many cats remain indoors, it might not seem necessary, but if a bat gets into the house, as sometimes happens, the danger could be very real.
Besides wild animals, another cause of rabies occurs when people travel overseas and are bitten by unvaccinated dogs in other countries, Kohtz said.
“There are approximately 31,000 human deaths from rabies each year,” said Szanto. Of these, approximately 20,000 occur in India. “The cases are mostly in non-developed countries.”
If a person is bitten by a dog owned by someone else, checking whether that animal has been vaccinated is important. If that information isn’t available, the dog should be caught and either quarantined by Animal Control or sacrificed, Kohtz said.
When it’s a dog or cat bitten by another animal infected with rabies, knowing what happened can be a challenge, Szanto said.
“A lot of times you may miss the moment of time when the exposure happens,” he said.
By the time the pet displays symptoms, it’s too late.
Those symptoms could range from abrupt aggressive behaviors, such as biting at everything, or paralysis, Szanto said.
In the latter case, people may sometimes see a dog motionless and presume it has been hit by a car or otherwise injured.
“Those sort of things can get complicated,” Szanto said.
A common myth about rabies symptoms involves foaming at the mouth. Kohtz said the cause of that effect is dehydration, due to the animal not drinking fluids while infected with the virus.
Cases of rabies in dogs and cats are rare, Szanto said.
Both human and animal doctors confirm that using common sense when dealing with wild animals or pet bites can be the saving factor when it comes to rabies.
“Rabies is 100% preventable,” Kohtz said. Besides avoiding contact with wild animals, “the best thing people can do is get their pets vaccinated.”
