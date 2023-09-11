Storage capacity in the Upper Snake River Basin has dropped below 50% — but southeastern Idaho remains in good shape thanks to above-average snowpack, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Streamflows at:
Jackson 2,320 cfs
Palisades 7,406 cfs
Heise 7,516 cfs
Blackfoot 2,460 cfs
American Falls 7,885 cfs
Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 76 cfs
Jackson Lake is 73% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 61% full.
American Falls is 22% full.
The Upper Snake River system is at 48% capacity.
As of Sunday