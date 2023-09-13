Storage capacity in the Upper Snake River Basin has dropped below 50% — but southeastern Idaho remains in good shape thanks to above-average snowpack, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.
Streamflows at:
Jackson 2,390 cfs
Palisades 7,328 cfs
Heise 7,572 cfs
Blackfoot 1,972 cfs
American Falls 7,880 cfs
Milner 0 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 72 cfs
Jackson Lake is 72% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 60% full.
American Falls is 21% full.
The Upper Snake River system is at 48% capacity.
As of Tuesday