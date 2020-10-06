Average daily streamflows on the Snake River

Average daily flows
Snake River at Heise 6,590 cfs
Snake River at Blackfoot 1,670 cfs
Snake River at American Falls 3,520 cfs
Snake River at Minidoka 4,810 cfs
Snake River at Milner 233 cfs
Little Wood River near Carey 3 cfs
Jackson Lake is 76% full.
Palisades Reservoir is 48% full.
American Falls Reservoir is 23% full.
Upper Snake River system is at 45% of capacity.
Updated Oct. 5.
Editor’s note: Do you use the daily streamflows? Please email me at asmith@magicvalley.com and tell me how you use them, how often you check and which are most important to you.
