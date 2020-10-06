 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Average daily streamflows on the Snake River
0 comments
Streamflows

Average daily streamflows on the Snake River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway markers

The Milner Dam is seen in the background of the Snake River Canyon on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, near Murtaugh.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Average daily flows

Snake River at Heise 6,590 cfs

Snake River at Blackfoot 1,670 cfs

Snake River at American Falls 3,520 cfs

Snake River at Minidoka 4,810 cfs

Snake River at Milner 233 cfs

Little Wood River near Carey 3 cfs

Jackson Lake is 76% full.

Palisades Reservoir is 48% full.

American Falls Reservoir is 23% full.

Upper Snake River system is at 45% of capacity.

Updated Oct. 5.

Editor’s note: Do you use the daily streamflows? Please email me at asmith@magicvalley.com and tell me how you use them, how often you check and which are most important to you.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News