Are the leaves on your lawn making you feel disillusioned with fall? Perhaps it’s time for a drive.
As the first week of autumn comes to an end, there’s still time to enjoy fall colors in the region for a few more weeks. Some areas are just starting to show their first hues of yellow, while others are at their full intensity for a limited window of time.
Here are six places you can go to check out fall colors in south-central Idaho:
1. City of Rocks National Reserve
Bright orange trees decorate the national reserve and backcountry byway.
“They are probably in their prime right now,” said Melissa Barry, director of Southern Idaho Tourism.
The colors were spectacular last weekend, Park Superintendent Wallace Keck said, but there was still enough green left that he expected a full repeat for this weekend.
“Maybe for even the next seven to 10 days, people will still find really good patches of color,” Keck said Thursday.
Aspen stands are coming in yellow and red, depending on the genetic variation, creating an ever-changing mosaic that’s ideal for fall photography.
The national reserve and visitor center is open seven days a week through Oct. 20 and is free.
To get to the park from Interstate 84, take Exit 216 at Declo. Go south on Idaho 77 to the Conner Creek Junction stop sign, then turn right (west) on the Idaho 77 Spur to Almo. The visitor center and park entrance are south of the town’s post office and businesses.
The Castle Rocks State Park to the northeast charges a $5 entrance fee — but it’s free if you’ve purchased a $10 state parks passport. If you’re feeling adventurous, the City of Rocks Backcountry Byway from Albion to Oakley will offer a scenic drive.
2. Fairfield backcountry
Usually, fall colors in the Pine and Featherville area come on around the same time as the City of Rocks, Barry said.
An employee with the Fairfield Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest said the foliage is not at its peak coloring, but aspens are definitely changing. From Fairfield, travelers can drive north on Soldier Road to the Soldier Mountain ski area.
The forest service office at 101 First St. E. in Fairfield is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, but you can also ask a local for directions.
3. Wood River Valley
The higher elevations of the Wood River Valley are showing off bright yellows as the aspens change colors.
“Temperatures are regularly getting below freezing right now,” said Emil Harry, trail crew lead with the Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest.
He recommends pulling off of Idaho 75 and taking a look toward the Boulder Mountains.
“You can see the stand of aspen pretty vividly against the conifers,” Harry said.
Scott Fortner, executive director of Visit Sun Valley, agrees that’s the place to be this weekend.
“Anybody who wants to drive to up Galena — they won’t be disappointed at all,” he said.
If you want to take things in at a slower pace, the Murdock Trailhead is a beginner hike at the south end of the Boulder Mountains, Harry said, with a drainage showing bright yellows.
Later in the season, deciduous trees along the Big Wood River will start to turn. Those are probably two to three weeks behind the other areas, but will show off yellows and reds in Ketchum, Fortner said. Hailey will probably see changes last, he said.
One way to check out the foliage in advance of your trip is to go to sunvalley.com/web-cams.
4. South Hills
A little closer to Twin Falls, the South Hills are starting to display splashes of color in the upper elevations. Barry recommends hiking trails around Magic Mountain and Diamondfield Jack Campground. Lower elevations will change hues later on.
“The South Hills in general will probably be good for at least three weeks,” Barry said.
5. Lake Walcott State Park
The first shades of color are popping up at Lake Walcott State Park, on the northwest corner of the reservoir, Park Ranger Travis Taylor said. The fall foliage will probably peak in one to two weeks if the cold weather continues.
“Usually, we have pretty good color until the wind blows,” Taylor said.
The campground is still open, and starting Oct. 1, it’s first come, first served. The entrance fee to the park is $5 — or free with a $10 state parks passport sticker.
The last day people can take boats on the water this year is Sunday, Taylor said.
To get to the park, take Idaho 24 northeast out of Rupert and turn right at 400 North. There will be signage to point you there, he said.
6. Rock Creek Canyon
Fall foliage should be starting any time now in the Rock Creek Canyon in south Twin Falls, said Andy West, horticulture educator for the University of Idaho Extension Office. The city is already seeing some trees such as ash and locust turn color early. West believes that was triggered by the smoke and dust in late August that shaded the light.
In Rock Creek Canyon, visitors can expect to see chokecherries, currants and poplars — mostly in shades of red and yellow. The peak should be in the second week of October, West said, depending on the weather.
“It usually lasts probably about three weeks,” he said.
