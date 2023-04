Autopsies will be conducted at the end of the week on the man and woman who were found dead Monday afternoon at Miracle Hot Springs.

The couple, who were in their 80s and from Filer, were found unresponsive in a private room, and law enforcement was called at about 3:30 p.m.

The public is not in danger, but the circumstances require law enforcement to do its due diligence in investigating the incident, said Lori Stewart, spokesperson for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.