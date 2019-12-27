MOUNTAIN HOME — The Idaho Humane Society helped Mountain Home authorities rescue 55 dogs and three cats from a 600-square-foot house Thursday.
Police and shelter officials sought the humane society’s help to provide veterinary care, food and shelter, the organization said. The animals were living in “deplorable conditions,” according to a Facebook post from the humane society.
“Mountain Home firefighters entered the home in hazmat gear and oxygen in order to air it out appropriately for our staff to enter,” the Idaho Humane Society’s Facebook post said.
The Mountain Home Fire Department did not immediately respond to a call from the Statesman.
Most of the dogs rescued were papillons, a toy breed of dog that generally weighs less than 10 pounds. A Facebook fundraiser posted by the Idaho Humane Society for the dogs had already raised about $5,000 for the animals by Friday.
