BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden warns Idahoans to be aware of a surge in so-called imposter scams, which always include a scammer pretending to be someone they’re not in order to get money from the target.
The following scams — or variations thereof — are common in Idaho:
- Grandparent scam — A caller poses as a grandchild in legal trouble, often in a foreign country. The caller asks the grandparent to help get them out of trouble by sending money via money order, gift cards, iTunes cards, etc.
- IRS scam: A caller purporting to be from the Internal Revenue Service claims the target owes back taxes and demands payment via gift cards, iTunes cards, etc. Know that the IRS initiates contact via U.S. mail. If you receive a call from someone saying they’re from the IRS, hang up. If you have any concerns about your taxes, inquire with the IRS.
- Social Security Number scam: A caller pretends to be a government official or law enforcement officer and claims someone in another state is using the target’s Social Security Number. The caller may even be able to recite the last four digits of the target’s SSN. The recipient of the call is then asked to share the rest of their number to confirm that the “official” on the other end of the line has made contact with the correct person. The main goal of this particular scam is to steal the victim’s identity.
- Idaho Power/utilities scam: This scam usually targets small businesses — often restaurants. A scammer pretends to be from the utility company and, because of past-due bills, threatens to cut off service unless payment is made immediately. Idaho Power encourages recipients of these calls to hang up and call its customer service line at 208-388-2323.
- Publisher’s Clearing House scam: The caller tells the target they’ve won the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes or another similar prize. In order to cover the related fees and taxes upfront, the “winner” must send money — often several thousand dollars — right away.
- Arrest warrant scam: The caller claims a warrant has been issued for the target’s arrest, but if he or she pays the imposter, the warrant will disappear.
- Jury duty scam: The caller pretends to be a local official notifying the recipient of the call that they recently missed jury duty. In order to avoid large fines and/or a stiffer punishment, the target must send payment immediately.
- Microsoft/Apple tech scam: A scammer calls the victim and claims the person’s computer is infected with a virus. The call may come after the victim clicks on a link on Facebook and a pop-up warning appears on the computer screen. The scammer pretends to be with “tech support” and promises to fix the computer for payment — often $499. A consumer should never click on questionable links that pop up and claim the consumer’s computer is infected.
If you’re asked to send payment in the form of gift cards, iTunes cards or prepaid cards from companies like Visa, Mastercard or green dot, you’re almost certainly the target of a scam. Scammers prefer these types of payments because they’re untraceable and impossible to recoup, Wasden said in a statement. Though an older trick, some scammers also ask for wire transfers through companies like Western Union or MoneyGram.
Broken English and oddly worded messaging are signs you’ve been contacted by a scammer. Also, scammers often use computer-generated messaging in their phone calls. This is likely a means of trying to hide poor language skills or accents that might blow their disguise. Threats and pressure to act immediately are also telltale signs.
Scammers target everyone, but they tend to find more success with older Idahoans. Some scams, though, have been effective on young people.
If you’re contacted, treat each call from an unknown number with skepticism. Let unknown calls go to voicemail and hang up on suspicious callers immediately.
“Please consider sharing this information with those who are most vulnerable,” Wasden said in a statement. “For instance, if you know of a senior who could be prone to the grandparent scam, consider having a conversation with them to make sure they understand how it works. Education is the most effective tool in combating imposter scams.”
The attorney general is also partnering with the Idaho State Broadcasters Association and radio stations across the state to raise awareness of imposter scams. The project will consist of an extensive public service announcement campaign in the first quarter of 2019.
For more information, call the Consumer Protection Division at 208-334-2424 or 1-800-432-3545.
