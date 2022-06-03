 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Attorney General Investigators arrest Jerome County Man for sexual exploitation of a minor

  • 0
Arrest made:
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATOPM

JEROME — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Friday that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Jerome man for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hunter Rusnell, 24, was booked into the Jerome County Jail. Investigators say he possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

People are also reading…

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Peggy Jane Bloxham, 93, of Twin Falls, died May 25, 2022 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care …

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News