Attorney General Investigators arrest Jerome County Man for sexual exploitation of a minor

JEROME — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Friday that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Jerome man for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hunter Rusnell, 24, was booked into the Jerome County Jail. Investigators say he possessed sexually exploitative material.
The Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Police Department, Rupert Police Department, Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.
Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.