BOISE — A Twin Falls native has been selected to represent her peers at the U.S. District Court level.

Alexandra Caval will serve as lawyer representative for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho, Stephen W. Kenyon, court clerk, announced Tuesday in a press release.

Caval's term will begin Jan. 1 and run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Caval graduated from the University of Idaho law school in 2008. Having practiced civil and criminal law, Caval opened her own firm in 2014, focusing on bankruptcy law.

She is also a member of the Commercial Law and Bankruptcy Section of the Idaho State Bar.

As lawyer representative, Caval will represent and communicate the interests of the federal bar to the judges of the District of Idaho. One of three lawyer representatives, she will also serve on court committees and assist with public outreach programs.

After her term expires, Caval may also serve as emeritus for two additional years.

