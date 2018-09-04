Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Canyon Rim Trail
Buy Now

Bonnie Stacey, from Jerome, walks her dog Wilson on the Canyon Rim Trail on Friday in Twin Falls.

 STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Rim Trail access from Federation Point to the trailhead at Pole Line Road and Eastland Drive will be closed Thursday and Friday for repairs and seal coating.

For more information, call 208-736-2265.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments