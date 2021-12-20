'At the mercy of the snow gods': Magic Valley ski areas pray for snow

TWIN FALLS — Warm evening temperatures, snow with low moisture content and high winds have some local ski areas feeling wary for the 2021-2022 season.

Paul Alden, general manager at Soldier Mountain Ski Area in Cassia County, said it has been a difficult time to start preparing for the season.

“Nobody has really had any snow,” Alden said. “Few openings among colleagues but it has been minimal at best.”

Soldier Mountain didn’t receive any snow until the third week in December, he said. Most of the snow that fell was unusable.

Snow with a low moisture content doesn’t provide the solid base layer needed for winter recreational activities, he said. If you try to ski on dry snow you will sink to the ground and end up skiing on dirt.

“A foot of snow that comes down with some moisture content to it, the kind that you can pack and make into a snowball and throw, that gets us closer to opening than a foot of the dry fluffy stuff,” said Gretchen Minshew, spokesperson for Pomerelle Mountain resort also in Cassia County.

Minshew said the bigger concern for Pomerelle has been the wind. Last week south-central Idaho had multiple high wind events that changed the snowpack.

Although conditions have not been ideal, Pomerelle and Soldier both opened Friday.

“Right now the area has variable depths around the mountain — and it’s enough great coverage to get us open,” said Jody Burrows, general manager for Pomerelle, in a press release.

Soldier Mountain had 18 inches of snow at the base and 24 inches at the top of chair one as of Thursday.

“Not all trails will be open and early season conditions will prevail, but it’s going to be 100 percent fun, and we’re excited to be opening two days earlier than last winter,” Alden said in a press release.

With schools releasing for the holidays last week, it becomes crunch time for ski areas, Minshew said.

“Most resorts earn their lion share of revenue during the Christmas holiday,” she said.

Jay Breidenbach, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said SNOTEL data clearly shows the lack of water content happening this year.

Magic Mountain as of Thursday had only three inches of water, which is pretty low, Breidenbach said.

“Normally at Magic Mountain by this time of year you would have about five inches of water in that snowpack,” he said. “That’s something hydrologists check because that is important for Idaho’s water supply through the spring and summer.”

Suzette Miller, owner of Magic Mountain, said they are still waiting for more soft and fluffy snow.

“Stress is a thing every resort shares,” Miller said.

Magic Mountain typically opens the second or third weekend in December. As of Friday, the mountain had 14 inches of snow and posted on Facebook that they were close to opening.

Breidenbach said there are more opportunities in the immediate forecast for light snow. This year is a La Niña weather pattern, which typically leads to cooler and wetter winters in the northern United States.

“I’m an optimist, and I still think it’s a decent chance that we will have at least a normal ski season which is pretty good for Idaho, despite the slow start,” he said.

All three of the ski areas have new features this season.

Magic Mountain built a new magic carpet for the tubing hill. Pomerelle and Soldier both launched Radio Frequency Identification technology, also known as RFID. Guests can load their RFID cards from any web browser or mobile device and purchase things in advance to avoid lines.

“Once we have all the buy-in and adoption, it streamlines the mountain,” Minshew said.

Technology aside, all of the resorts agree that the season lies in the hands of mother nature.

“We are at the mercy of the snow gods,” Alden said.

