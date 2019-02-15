TWIN FALLS — Northwest Twin Falls is still a hot spot for development, and residents could expect to see five new commercial buildings crop up this year west of Walmart.
Local developer Gerald Martens received a building permit last month for a nearly 11,000 square-foot medical office building at 370 North Haven Drive. Construction will begin soon and be completed by August, Martens said, and the building already has leases lined up.
And that’s only the beginning. Martens also has plans to construct three additional buildings this summer in northwest Twin Falls.
“It’s going to be a very big year out there,” he said.
Martens intends to attract more retail, food service, financial, medical and medical suppliers to those lots.
This is the same general area where the Twin Falls Building Department has a permit pending for another building on Billiar Street across from O’Reilly Auto Parts. That building will house a Sweeto Burrito and a Capriotti’s sandwich shop.
Meanwhile, work is finishing up on another of Marten’s projects, a multi-tenant building on Cheney Drive West north of Canyon Ridge High School. That building will soon house a Jersey Mike’s Subs, Canyon Rim Creamery and Hong Kong Restaurant.
“There’s obviously a lot of potential building lots there because of location,” Building Official Jarrod Bordi said. “It’s going to be a good location for those types of tenants.”
Driving the construction boom in northwest Twin Falls is its proximity to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Martens said.
“It’s going to be a very good construction season for commercial and professional and medical,” he said. “I think residential is going to be OK.”
Single family home permits are up nearly 30 percent for the fiscal year-to-date. And multifamily continues to grow, with the Valencia Park subdivision having submitted plans for its first phase of townhomes on the south side of town.
Martens, however, is skeptical that multifamily construction will be as successful. Property taxes are going up and Twin Falls’ pay scale has not risen to the level of Boise’s, he said, so the city retains a relatively low rent structure.
Still, north Twin Falls had a fair share of multifamily units completed north of Pole Line Road last year. Also going in are a new TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, a Subaru dealership and two car washes.
