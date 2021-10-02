At Idaho hospitals, COVID-19 patients are consuming oxygen at ‘astounding rates’

“Saint Alphonsus is aware of the growing need for oxygen in our region and we have taken steps to monitor usage and to conserve this life-saving resource,” Mark Snider, a spokesperson for the health system, said by phone. “We were notified by our main supplier of the supply chain issues and have taken measures to try and ease the crunch.”

In the Saint Al’s system, 33% of the 484 hospitalized patients have COVID-19.

Other parts of the U.S., which saw COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging earlier than Idaho, have also seen shortages of oxygen. In Idaho, health officials predict that peak hospitalizations won’t come until late November.

“There’s dozens of hospitals right now consuming a lot of liquid oxygen,” Margonis said. He said his company is facing particular issues at smaller, rural hospitals, which are harder to get to and have smaller oxygen tanks on site. When oxygen has to be delivered to smaller hospitals more frequently, it diverts resources going to the state’s largest hospitals.

Norco monitors the oxygen supply levels of its customers independently, he said, and delivery trucks make deliveries as needed. Those drivers, whom Margonis called “heroes,” then deliver the life-saving chemical element at all times of the day or night.