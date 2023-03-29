The Twin Falls School District has announced the resignation of an elementary school principal and said that a hiring process for a new principal will begin soon.

Melissa Ardito, principal of Harrison Elementary for nearly a decade, has resigned after being placed on administrative leave on Feb. 7, according to a communication from the school district to families of Harrison Elementary students.

In the message to families of Harrison students, Superintendent Brady Dickinson said that Assistant Principal Amy Kenyon will be acting principal for the remainder of the year.

“We understand that a mid-year change can be difficult for some children and families,” the announcement said. “For that reason, we have placed the assistant principal, Amy Kenyon in the acting principal role for the remainder of the year.”

In the statement, the district said they regret not making information public sooner, but have followed legal requirements of confidentiality.

“We apologize that we could not share information about these changes sooner but with all personnel matters, there are legal guidelines for what employers are allowed to release about current and previous employees,” the statement said.

The search for a new principal for the 2023-24 school year will begin soon, and the position will be posted on the district’s employment website.

The district hopes to announce a new principal over the summer.

