TWIN FALLS — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and aspiring educators will have a one-stop opportunity to meet with prospective employers from school districts and charter schools in the Twin Falls area this week.
The Region IV Educator Career Fair will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Rick Allen Room of the Herrett Center for Arts & Science, Twin Falls. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/region-iv-idaho-educator-career-fair-attendee-registration-tickets-59342274340.
Recent graduates from bachelor’s degree education programs, education majors within a year of graduation, holders of Idaho teaching certificates and professionals in other fields seeking a career change are all invited to attend and find out about job opportunities.
Districts and charter schools from Regions V and VI will hold their Educator Career Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Targhee A, Fort Hall. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/region-vvi-idaho-educator-career-fair-attendee-registration-tickets-59342737726.
Find out more about the Be An Educator Program by going to the SDE’s Certification and Professional Standards site at sde.idaho.gov/be-an-educator/.
