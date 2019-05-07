{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, and aspiring educators will have a one-stop opportunity to meet with prospective employers from school districts and charter schools in the Twin Falls area this week.

The Region IV Educator Career Fair will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Rick Allen Room of the Herrett Center for Arts & Science, Twin Falls. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/region-iv-idaho-educator-career-fair-attendee-registration-tickets-59342274340.

Recent graduates from bachelor’s degree education programs, education majors within a year of graduation, holders of Idaho teaching certificates and professionals in other fields seeking a career change are all invited to attend and find out about job opportunities.

Districts and charter schools from Regions V and VI will hold their Educator Career Fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Targhee A, Fort Hall. To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/region-vvi-idaho-educator-career-fair-attendee-registration-tickets-59342737726.

Find out more about the Be An Educator Program by going to the SDE’s Certification and Professional Standards site at sde.idaho.gov/be-an-educator/.

