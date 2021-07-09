Aspen Gulch Fire reaches 64 acres

HAILEY — The Aspen Gulch Fire has burned 64 acres 17 miles northeast of Hailey. The fire was spotted Thursday by a passing plane.
The Sawtooth National Forest reports the fire is burning in broken timber and sagebrush in a remote area. Fire personnel and aerial resources are on-site and additional resources have been requested including a Type 3 Incident Management Team.
Weather forecasts indicate the fire could grow.
