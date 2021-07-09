 Skip to main content
Aspen Gulch Fire reaches 64 acres
Aspen Gulch Fire reaches 64 acres

Aspen Gulch Fire

The Aspen Gulch Fire is burning about 17 miles northeast of Hailey.

 COURTESY, NATIONAL FOREST SERVICE

HAILEY — The Aspen Gulch Fire has burned 64 acres 17 miles northeast of Hailey. The fire was spotted Thursday by a passing plane.

The Sawtooth National Forest reports the fire is burning in broken timber and sagebrush in a remote area. Fire personnel and aerial resources are on-site and additional resources have been requested including a Type 3 Incident Management Team. 

Weather forecasts indicate the fire could grow.

