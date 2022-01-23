Ask Policeman Dan: Why do we have some places that can take care of their roads then others that don't?

Q: Why do we have some places (cities) that can take care of their roads then others that don’t? -Alesha

A: Money…OK, next question.

This is like watching the X-files (not an advertisement to watch). The truth is out there somewhere.

I can only give you theory answers here as I’m currently not nor have ever been on a street crew.

I would say that money was the main factor though. I will also remind you that nothing here is fact and is just an opinion from years of observation.

Some cities have very tight budgets as well as very little street care equipment (snow plows, etc.) which makes it very difficult to maintain roads at a very high level. There are funds that get dispersed by the state to cities but that money is not usually enough to fix more than a road or two. Many times this money is used to simply patch the roads up so more roads can be maintained.

There are grants out there for cities but those grants are usually for special projects or one time projects.

That money can’t be used for general maintenance of roads as it has to be used specifically for that project.

The other plus with federal money comes with federal guidelines (feel free to add and comment you want here) that make it so hoops have to be jumped through in order for the money to be granted for use.

I can also tell you that some cities budget quite well for road maintenance which makes it easier for those cities to maintain all the roads especially during those snow storms that blanket us at times.

Some cities put maximum effort into plowing the main travel roads first.

I know it may not make sense if nobody can get to those main roads but I’m assuming there are reasons for that. I don’t have an answer for this one though.

Finally if you have roads you are concerned about be sure to get on a council agenda or highway board meeting agenda and express that concern.

Make sure you have some information to back it up though as you are going and saying that you think it just needs fixed probably won’t be a good argument for fixing the issue.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Police Officer Bart Lane Arnold, Enid Police, Oklahoma

Police Officer Richard Lynn Tostenson, Newnan Police, Georgia

Captain Reginald Kamal Smith, Wilson Police, North Carolina

Deputy Sheriff Michael Queeney, Will County Sheriff, Illinois

Detention Sergeant Janell L. Visser, Miller County Sheriff, Missouri

Police Officer II Fernando Arroyos, Los Angeles Police, California

Police Officer Diane Gonzalez, New Haven Police, Connecticut

Chief of Police Michael E. German, Prairie City Police, Iowa

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

