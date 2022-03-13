Ask Policeman Dan: What to do when an officer pulls you over and you have a firearm

Q: With recent events I was wondering: what are the best actions to take when an officer pulls you over and you’re carrying a firearm? I feel like the officer’s safety is on the line with every traffic stop, so I’d like to get your opinion on how to best demonstrate compliance and alert the officer to the firearm so that everyone can get home safe. -Nicole

A: OK, before I get any more emails about how I might be wrong on my answer, I want to emphasize that the following answer is only based on my opinion and since this is not dealing with any laws you can take it for what it’s worth.

The first thing I would tell you to do is to tell the officer that you have a firearm in your vehicle and let them know where it is. Do not, and I repeat, do not move toward the area of where the gun is as the officer might end up showing you his or her firearm. The officer will usually tell you not to move toward that area anyway.

One thing I have done in the past with few stops like that has been to ask the driver if he or she minded if I took control of the firearm until the stop was over. The driver is under no obligation to do that, but I have never had a driver question why I would.

I have been asked why I did not have the driver just get out and put the gun in the trunk or in another area away from the driver’s seat. The simplest answer I can give is that having a driver get out of their vehicle creates an unsafe situation for them as there could be traffic or another officer arriving and not knowing why a driver is getting out of a vehicle with a firearm.

The other option could be that if your firearm is not in a spot considered to be readily accessible you could just not tell the officer about it. I will say though that in Idaho most officers assume everybody has a firearm in their vehicle, especially around hunting season.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Detective Michael W. Godwin, New Hanover County Sheriff, North Carolina

Sergeant Joshua Caudell, Arkansas Department of Corrections

Lieutenant Scott Brandon Owens, Union City Police, Oklahoma

Senior Police Officer Robert Duran, Santa Fe Police, New Mexico

Trooper Tamar Bucci, Massachusetts State Police

K-9 Ciro, Humphreys County Sheriff, Tennessee

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

