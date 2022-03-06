Ask Policeman Dan: What can I do if someone is using their cellphone while driving?

Q: What can motorists do when they see someone using their cellphone while driving? Obviously, contacting the police isn’t a realistic option as it would require following the person until the police arrive and then it simply becomes a “he said/she said” case. I have thought about honking but have feared that it would cause a crash from over-reacting, rather than preventing one. What would you advise? -Tyler

A: If you have a passenger with you I would suggest having them take a picture of the driver texting. (The irony here is that it would probably be a picture taken by another cellphone). The picture taking itself might be enough to make the texting person stop. If you were alone, obviously I would tell you not to take a picture.

You are right about the “he said/she said” argument about texting. The violation for texting is an infraction and drivers are not required to show anybody their phone. Now you might wonder why I would let them know about this and my response is because the infraction for texting is not the only option that could be used.

Idaho Code 49-1401 reads: “Inattentive driving shall be considered a lesser offense than reckless driving and shall be applicable in those circumstances where the conduct of the operator has been inattentive, careless or imprudent, in light of the circumstances then existing, rather than heedless or wanton, or in those cases where the danger to persons or property by the motor vehicle operator’s conduct is slight.”

This code is easier to use because then a witness or office does not have to rely on proving that somebody was texting.

They would just have to prove that a driver was driving inattentively. A picture from your passenger could suffice as evidence.

Now some of you out there are saying that anybody could be charged with inattentive driving for eating or doing other things in their vehicle that made them drive carelessly. To you I say that you are right, but being charged is much different than being convicted. Sometimes these charges get pleaded down to things like texting or other infractions.

The final thing I would mention here is that if you do witness either of these charges you’ll need to sign the citation and be ready to go to court as the witnessing officer. I have dealt with many cases where dangerous driving was observed but because the witness refused to sign the citation or go through with going to court, the charges were either dismissed or never filed.

Remember that sometimes keeping other people safe means doing the unpopular or time-consuming task of holding unsafe driver’s accountable.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Deputy Constable Neil Adams, San Jacinto County Constable’s Office—Precinct 1, Texas

Police Officer Jorge David Alvarado Jr., Salinas Police, California

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

