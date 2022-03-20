Ask Policeman Dan: What are the pros and cons of of teens having cellphones?

Q: Many people have a hard time, especially teens, having some control of themselves with their phones. So what is your advice to the parents and some of the dangers of not being more attentive to what is going on in their life? -Marva

A: I can only answer your question based on my experience (also called old age) and dealings in my years as a cop. You can take or leave any advice given.

My first thought with this question is that when I was a teen, my parents had to hope I was staying safe and making good choices. We also knew that when the street lights came on we’d better get home, or else. The only phones we had access to were in Superman’s changing room (some of you know what I mean).

There are many myths out there from teenagers who have phones. Some teenagers have the idea that his or her phone is personal property that parents have no right to touch. Until age 18, parents have all control and the rules of privacy don’t apply. That is why parents can get into trouble as well for some of their children’s acts.

Cellphones can also be a great tool for discipline of children as well. Taking a cellphone away for bad behavior is more powerful than the old, “Go to your room” punishment. Of course there’s good with the bad; a cellphone could be used as a reward for great behavior too. Even adding money to a phone could be a reward system.

One app I would suggest you get on your teenagers phone is one that allows their phone to be tracked. This could come in handy for many situations that you hope never happened to your children. If your child turns off the app then it might be time to let them think about it when he or she is missing it for not following your rules.

Pay attention to your child’s use on the phone and any changed behavior. Many children today like to bully through phones and victims are sometimes reluctant to tell anyone because of shame or fear. Teach children that anything, and I mean anything, they deal with can be brought to you.

Finally, don’t buy your child a phone if your plan is to have it be their babysitter, so to speak. Also, if you have a problem with your phone, go to them first because most kids are experts on fixing phone issues and maybe saving you money.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Correctional Officer V Lonnie D. Johnson, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Corporal Benjamin Cooper, Joplin Police, Missouri

Police Officer Freddie Wilson, Detroit Public Schools Community District Police, Michigan

Police Officer Jake Reed, Joplin Police, Missouri

K-9 Dash, Shepherdsville Police, Kentucky

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

