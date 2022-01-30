Ask Policeman Dan: Isn’t tailgating illegal? And I’m not talking eating in a parking lot before a football game

Q: Isn’t tailgating illegal? And I’m not talking eating in a parking lot before a football game.

A: Hey leave the bad jokes to me; I have a license to ill.

Tailgating is illegal, but it’s not as simple as you’d think to get a citation through the courts. I have seen many tailgating tickets get dismissed for a variety of reasons with the main one being what the distance measurement was for the citation was, as well as how a driver could tell from just using a rear view mirror. Sadly the only tailgate tickets that I have seen get charged have usually involved a crash.

Idaho code 49-638 reads: “FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY.

“1. The driver of a vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of the vehicle, the traffic upon and the condition of the highway.

“2. The driver of any motor vehicle drawing another vehicle when traveling upon a highway outside of a business or residential district and which is following another motor vehicle drawing another vehicle shall, whenever conditions permit, leave sufficient space so that an overtaking vehicle may enter and occupy the space without danger. This shall not prevent a motor vehicle drawing another vehicle from overtaking and passing any vehicle or combination of vehicles.

“3. Motor vehicles being driven upon any highway outside of a business or residential district in a caravan or motorcade, whether or not towing other vehicles, shall be so operated as to allow sufficient space between each vehicle or combination of vehicles in order to enable any other vehicle to enter and occupy the space without danger. This provision shall not apply to funeral processions.”

The key factor with this rule is that there is sufficient space needed but the question that brings is how close is that? I use what I call my one-second rule. That is where I use one second for every 10 mph I’m going to stay behind. For example if I’m going 35 mph, I wait for the vehicle in front to pass a stationary object and then count the seconds before I pass that object. If it’s less than four seconds to pass that object I need to slow down. It’s not perfect but it helps and so far in my long driving career I have not rear-ended anybody. (Just don’t park behind me).

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Investigator Steven Ray Finley, Madison County Sheriff, Alabama

Corrections Officer Melissa M. France, Oswego County Sheriff, New York

Corporal Ernest M. Robinson, Wayne County Sheriff, Michigan

Chief of Police Don Riffe, Jefferson College Police, Missouri

Police Officer Corille Jones, Memphis Police, Tennessee

Police Officer Tyler Lenehan, Elk Grove Police, California

School Resource Officer Johnny Patterson, Lee County School District Police, Mississippi

Police Officer Jason Rivera, New York City Police, New York

Special Agent Anthony Salas, Texas Department of Public Safety

Corporal Charles Galloway, Harris County Constable’s Office—Precinct 5, Texas

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

