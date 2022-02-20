Ask Policeman Dan: Is it OK to turn around in freeway medians?

Just a reminder to please email your questions to: askpolicemandan@gmail.com, the prior email doesn’t work anymore.

Q: This has been a conversation many times in my family... So let’s ask you. When driving down the interstate there are no signs that say “no U-turns.” Is it OK to turn around in the median as long as you do not use the authorized and emergency only turn around? -Ashley

A: That depends on if anybody heard the tree…whoops wrong answer again (Like the many before).

Interesting question and the answer will be based on my interpretation of the laws. With that in mind, hold on this might get bumpy.

Idaho Code 49-1421 reads: “Whenever any highway has been divided into two or more traffic lanes by leaving an intervening space or by a physical barrier or a clearly indicated dividing section so constructed as to impede vehicular traffic, every vehicle shall be driven only upon the right-hand traffic lane unless directed or permitted to use another traffic lane by traffic control devices or peace officers. No vehicle shall be driven over, across or within any dividing space, barrier or section, except through an opening in the physical barrier, dividing section or space or at a crossover or intersection as established, unless specifically prohibited by public authority. (2) No person shall drive a vehicle onto or from any controlled access highway except at entrances and exits as are established by proper authority.”

This one is a misdemeanor, which means violation will cost some bucks and could, but not likely, come with jail time.

Idaho Code 49-645 reads: “LIMITATIONS ON TURNING AROUND. (1) The driver of any vehicle shall not turn the vehicle so as to proceed in the opposite direction unless such movement can be made in safety and without interfering with other traffic.

“(2) No vehicle shall be turned so as to proceed in the opposite direction upon any curve, or upon the approach to or near the crest of a grade, where the vehicle cannot be seen by the driver of any other vehicle approaching from either direction within five hundred (500) feet, or where a no-passing zone has been established.”

This one is an infraction and could be used as a plea agreement with the prosecuting attorney if charged with Idaho Code 49-1421.

So the answer to your question is, no you can’t use the median to turn around on the interstate. Unless you have the money to do so (Just kidding here, just don’t do it).

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Deputy Chief of Police Richard Leslie Stephens, Union City Police, Oklahoma

Agent John Dale Stayrook, Medina County Drug Task Force, Ohio

Correctional Officer Braxton Hofman, Lake County Sheriff, South Dakota

Police Officer John Mestas, Double Oak Police, Texas

Officer James McWhorter, Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, Florida

K-9 Nitro, York County Sheriff, Nebraska

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the “like” button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

