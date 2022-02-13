Ask Policeman Dan: Do you need ID on hand to buy alcohol?

Q: Regarding last week’s column. I had a younger girl come into the bar I work at a couple of months ago that I checked her ID. She came back a couple of days later and had forgotten it. She asked if her roommate could text it to her, if that would work. I told her no, it had to be in hand. I know insurance can be but what about this? I always understood that it had to be on the person. A lot of things have changed but I don’t think I have ever heard about this one changing. -Kelli

A: I know people out there think if they are old enough to buy alcohol, then why they should have to have identity to prove it. Well, the simple answer is because it’s the law in Idaho. Yes that was a tough one to figure out for me.

Idaho code 23-943A reads: “IDENTIFICATION. It shall be a misdemeanor for any person to refuse to present identification indicating age, when requested by a peace officer of the state of Idaho when: (a) he or she shall possess, purchase, attempt to purchase or consume alcoholic liquor or (b) he or she shall possess, purchase, attempt to purchase or consume beer or © he or she is on a premises licensed to sell liquor by the drink at retail, or licensed to sell beer for consumption on the premises.”

As you can read the identification must be present with the person and not on their phone. Give it time however and that might become a legal thing like it with insurance.

Idaho 23-615(1) describes the identification that is allowed for proof of legal age. These include: “A validly issued state, district, territorial, possession, provincial, national or other equivalent government driver’s license, identification card or military identification card bearing a photograph and date of birth, or a valid passport.”

I should add that this is also the rule in public as well with possessing alcohol, which includes consumption.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Deputy Sheriff Lorin Marie Readmond, Loving County Sheriff, Texas

Police Officer Donald Sahota, Vancouver Police, Washington

Police Officer John Painter, Bridgewater College Police, Virginia

Correctional Officer III Helen Mae Smith, North Carolina Department of Public Safety

Sergeant Chris Jenkins, Loudon County Sheriff, Tennessee

Captain Collin Birnie, Flint Police, Michigan

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

