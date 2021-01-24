Ask Policeman Dan: Do I have to remain stopped for a delayed green light?

Q: There’s a particular stoplight near Twin Falls City Park that I have to drive through. It stays green for traffic on Shoshone Street even when there’s no traffic. I think it’s a timed light and not one with a sensor. I have to wait for long periods of time for the light to change even though there is no traffic at the times I’m waiting. Is it allowable to stop at such an intersection, check both directions for oncoming traffic and proceed through the intersection if there is none? — Bill

A: My first thought is to give you my dad’s advice about the tree in the woods deal but that might be why he lost his driver’s license (joking — he has memory issues and keeps forgetting where he leaves his driver’s license).

Idaho code 49-802-3© reads: A driver facing a steady red arrow indication shall not enter the intersection to make the movement indicated by the arrow and, unless entering the intersection to make a movement permitted by another signal, shall stop at a clearly marked limit line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then before entering the intersection and shall remain stopped until an indication permitting movement is shown.

There are some exceptions to the lights that do allow movement but only for turning.