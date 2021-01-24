Ask Policeman Dan: Do I have to remain stopped for a delayed green light?

Q: There’s a particular stoplight near Twin Falls City Park that I have to drive through. It stays green for traffic on Shoshone Street even when there’s no traffic. I think it’s a timed light and not one with a sensor. I have to wait for long periods of time for the light to change even though there is no traffic at the times I’m waiting. Is it allowable to stop at such an intersection, check both directions for oncoming traffic and proceed through the intersection if there is none? — Bill
A: My first thought is to give you my dad’s advice about the tree in the woods deal but that might be why he lost his driver’s license (joking — he has memory issues and keeps forgetting where he leaves his driver’s license).
Idaho code 49-802-3© reads: A driver facing a steady red arrow indication shall not enter the intersection to make the movement indicated by the arrow and, unless entering the intersection to make a movement permitted by another signal, shall stop at a clearly marked limit line, but if none, before entering the crosswalk on the near side of the intersection, or if none, then before entering the intersection and shall remain stopped until an indication permitting movement is shown.
There are some exceptions to the lights that do allow movement but only for turning.
Idaho code 49-802-3(b) reads: Except when a sign is in place prohibiting a turn, a driver after stopping, facing a steady circular red signal, may turn right, or turn left from a highway onto a one-way highway after stopping. Vehicular traffic shall yield the right-of-way to pedestrians lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to other traffic lawfully using the intersection.
I guess that if you can turn right to get where you need to go then that might be the answer to reduce your waiting time at that long red light.
Officer down
Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.
- Sergeant Randall Sims, Texas Department of Criminal Justice
- Deputy Sheriff Jonathan David Price, Marion County Sheriff, South Carolina
- Officer Brian David Sicknick, United States Capitol Police
- Lieutenant William Lyle Gardner, Denver City Police, Texas
- Conservation Officer Steve Reighard, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Master Corporal Brian LaVigne, Hillsborough County Sheriff, Florida
- Agent Luis Salamán-Conde, Carolina Municipal Police, Puerto Rico
- Agent Eliezer Hernández-Cartagena, Carolina Municipal Police, Puerto Rico
- Police Officer Melton “Fox” Gor
- e, Horry County Police, South Carolina
- Sergeant Frederick H. “Butch” Cameron, Fairfax County Sheriff, Virginia
- Corporal Christine Peters, Greenbelt Police, Maryland
Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your questions to policemandan@cableone.net or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button. Mail to: Box 147, Heyburn, Idaho, 83336.
Dan Bristol is the City of Heyburn chief of police.