Ask Policeman Dan: Can you spank your child in Idaho?

Q: Can you still spank your child in Idaho? — Kenneth

A: I could try but since he’s 29 now and I’m sure I might get spanked back even though I’ve told him that he’s not too old for a spanking (He laughs now though).

This is a touchy subject that has many different thoughts and ideas on whether spanking is legal in Idaho. Based on my opinion and interpretation of the laws I am going to say that you could spank your children in Idaho. Now before I get those excited emails let me just say that spanking is not beating. Beating a child would be against the law because in my opinion a beating is an all-out-of-control discipline idea that has no learning value. I think beating a child is not punishment but is a loss of parenting skills and is used for a release of frustration more than any kind of learning discipline.

I’m going to show you Idaho Codes 32-1010 and 1011 and let you decide what these codes mean. Some would say that it gives parents the rights to spank or direct their children’s upbringing which could include spanking.

Idaho Code 32-1010 reads: “IDAHO PARENTAL RIGHTS ACT. (1) This section through section 32-1014, Idaho Code, shall be known and may be cited as the “Idaho Parental Rights Act.”

(2) The interests and role of parents in the care, custody and control of their children are both implicit in the concept of ordered liberty and deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition. They are also among the unalienable rights retained by the people under the ninth amendment to the constitution of the United States.

(3) The interests of the parents include the high duty and right to nurture and direct their children’s destiny, including their upbringing and education.”

Idaho Code 32-1011 reads: “PARENTAL RIGHT TO THE CARE, CUSTODY AND CONTROL OF CHILDREN. Parents who have legal custody of any minor child or children have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning their care, custody and control.”

I must reiterate that this is my opinion which is not that of a judge. I would also add that if you were to create malicious injury to a child, then you could be found guilty of injury to a child which could be charged.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

