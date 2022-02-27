Ask Policeman Dan: Can I refuse a K-9 drug sniff during a traffic stop?

Q: First, let me say that I love your column (of course I had to leave this in). Here is my question. Let’s say I got pulled over because my brake light was out. The officer informs me of the problem and issues a warning only. Then the officer asks if he or she can go get the K-9 unit they are training out of the car to do a drug sniff as part of the training process. I’m in a hurry to get to work. Can I say no? And if I do, is that probable cause to search my vehicle? Also, are civilians allowed to pet K-9s? –Nicole

A: Well, let me first say thank you for liking the column. It has been going strong for over 16 years now, believe it or not.

In regards to allowing the K-9 to search your vehicle, the answer to your question was also in the question the officer asked you. You can tell an officer that you don’t want to have them run a dog around your vehicle once the stop is complete. That usually entails that you have been given back your driver’s license and other paperwork.

The officer can have a K-9 do a sniff search while you are being detained but that search can’t take longer than a routine traffic stop would take. This is most often done with another K-9 officer using the dog while the officer who made the stop is doing the traffic stop routine of checking your driving status and/or writing out a ticket.

Your refusal to not allow the K-9 to perform a drug sniff does not give probable cause to detain you any longer at that point.

This could change however if walking back to your vehicle a K-9 did indicate on your vehicle. This has been determined to be an exception to a warrantless search as a dog’s indication does count towards a plain view search.

Some K-9 officers don’t like to have their dogs touched by civilians and some do. The best answer I can give you as far as petting a K-9 is to ask that K-9’s handler. K-9s are also counted as police officers too and deserve the full police funeral recognition when a K9 loses its life in the line of duty.

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Police Officer Lonnie Sneed, Double Oak Police, Texas

Corporal Keith Morgan, Cherokee County Sheriff, Alabama

Police Officer Nicholas Vella, Huntington Beach Police, California

K-9 Maya, West Jordan Police, Utah

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

