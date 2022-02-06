Ask Policeman Dan: Are bartenders being strict jerks?

Q: I was at a bar recently and watched and listened as three rather intoxicated young men begged and cussed at the bartender because she wouldn’t serve one of them who didn’t have his identification card with him. They threatened to call the owner of the bar, who is a friend of mine and would have been furious with them, to vouch for the one without the identification. The bartender told him that without identification there was no way she would serve him. Can you explain why she was being so strict? I’m not sure most customers know how strict the laws are and think bartenders are just being jerks.

A: Well, there are several factors to take into consideration. One of them is that according to Idaho Code 23-605, dispensing alcohol to an intoxicated or obvious intoxicated person is a misdemeanor offense.

This is also a great rule because, civilly, if that person was involved in a crash that killed or injured somebody, and it was proven that the intoxication was a result of the business dispensing alcohol to the obviously intoxicated driver, the business or bartender (or both) could get sued as well. This liability could also fall upon any person in charge of a private party as well.

I have also heard but not yet seen that the responsible party could be criminally charged as an accessory (remember 1/2 the penalty of person charged) of an incident resulting in injuries or death that was a direct result of being intoxicated from that person’s lack of stopping the flow of alcohol.

The other main rule here is that, legally, alcohol cannot be dispensed to a person who does not have a valid form of state-issued identification. The identification card also cannot be expired. Expired identification cards cannot be used as identification to purchase alcohol. Failure to carry identification could also get you charged with a misdemeanor if an officer asks for it and you have been consuming or possessing alcohol (I.C. 23-943a).

Officer down

Please put these officers, killed in the line of duty, and their families in your prayers. They fought the good fight, now may they rest in peace. God bless these heroes.

Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez, Harris County Sheriff, Texas

Police Officer Wilbert Mora, New York City Police, New York

Deputy Sheriff Noah Rainey, Carroll County Sheriff, Indiana

Corrections Officer Dane Northcutt, Carroll County Sheriff, Indiana

Have a question for Policeman Dan? Email your question(s) to askpolicemandan@gmail.com or look for Ask Policemandan on Facebook and click the like button.

Dan Bristol is a retired police officer and former chief of police.

