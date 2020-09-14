As the West burns, climate change has affected Idaho, too. ‘Expect more records to be broken’

“The warming and drying climate is basically exposing that legacy of fire suppression,” Abatzoglou said. “We often talk about these forests having a deficit of fire, and the warming and drying climate is making us pay that debt back.”

The combination of contributing wildfire factors has fallen in Idaho’s favor the last several seasons. The National Wildfire Coordinating Group has recorded just under 55,000 acres burned statewide in 2020, while the average annual burned acreage in the 2010s was about five times that at 278,000 acres.

At its worst in the early 2000s, Idaho saw an average of 334,000 acres burned each year. That’s due in part to the 2007 fire season, when 1.3 million acres of Idaho land burned. In contrast, Idaho averaged an annual 178,000 acres burned during the 1980s and only 123,890 annually during the 1990s.

Idaho also sees a major wildfire season every seven to 10 years, when far more area than usual burns. The last time the state had such a significant season was in 2012, when more than 1 million acres burned amid a wildfire season that scorched more than 9 million acres across the region.

Does that mean Idaho is due for another massive burn year? Abatzoglou said it’s not easy to predict, but we should err on the side of caution.