As tax gap widens, Idaho 1 of 10 states with no obligation to disclose property’s sale price

Out of about 160,000 properties tracked by the assessor’s office, the data for approximately 13,000 sales is available, or about 8%. The more sales data that is available, the more confident an assessor can be with property appraisal.

The commercial side is a different story, however.

“On the commercial side, we have about 10,000 properties and 150 sales,” Smith said, which works out to 1.5%. “So a lot of the commercial property owners are not disclosing their sales. Buyers and sellers really don’t want people to know the sales price. But from an appraiser standpoint, it makes it very difficult when we don’t have that sales data since statute says we have to be at market value.”

Instead, assessors have to rely on data from prior years and comparable data in other counties and states to reach an assessment. An unintended consequence of using different sets of data for residential versus commercial, Smith said, is that the gap between the two can begin to widen.

“Having disclosure could be an easy fix to help get that trend going back the other way,” Smith said.