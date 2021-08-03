As more homes are built, demand for fire services goes up. Now departments are figuring out how to pay for it.

TWIN FALLS — With more homes being built in the county, the demand and costs for fire departments are going up.

Now, local governments and fire district officials are discussing implementing impact fees in parts of Twin Falls County to help pay for it.

These are one-time fees attached to the construction of new homes or commercial buildings by jurisdictions that issue building permits, like cities or counties. Under state law, the money generated from these fees can go only toward capital expenses needed to help keep pace with growth.

“The purpose behind it is to strictly help with keeping our services up to the same level they were before the new houses were built,” said Rock Creek Fire Chief Aaron Zent.

In 2010, the district responded to 674 calls for service. The department is on pace to hit 1,400 or 1,500 this year. This increase in calls leads to more mileage on fire engines and wear on equipment, which then needs to be replaced faster.

And while calls for service have increased, the district’s budget has largely remained unchanged over the last ten years.

“Right now, with our budget, we don’t have a way to replace fire trucks or to look at adding another station or replacing a station,” Zent said.